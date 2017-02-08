Sheriff: Men broke into dead man’s home, ‘threw a party of their own’

Three men broke into a dead man’s home and caused significant damage, Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said.
Diamondhead police went to the home Monday to see who was inside and a sheriff’s investigator joined them.
“The men were still in the house,” Adam said.
“One of their buddies is in charge of the house but is in jail on a drug charge. They kicked in the door and threw a party of their own.”
Police arrested Carl Wynn III, 59; Gabriel Maranell, 42; and Micheal Hester Jr., 29, on charges of residential burglary and malicious mischief.
Walls, paintings and other items were damaged, Adam said.
All three remained in custody Wednesday at the Hancock County jail.
Bonds for each were set at $11,000.
