Pass man’s house searched after his arrest on child pornography charge

Police searched the home of Pass Christian resident Christopher Messina after arresting him Wednesday on a child-pornography charge, Police Chief Tim Hendricks said.
After receiving a complaint, police obtained a search warrant for an electronic device and were looking to search two other devices and the home, Hendricks said late Wednesday afternoon.
He declined to say if the electronic devices are computers, cellphones or both.
“I’m hesitant to say until we finish our searches,” Hendricks said.
Police want to hear from anyone with information on the allegation, he said, and it’s possible more charges could be filed.
To give a tip, call the Pass Christian Police Department at 228-452-3301.
Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner set Messina’s bond at $100,000.
Hendricks said Messina would be booked in at the Harrison County jail later Wednesday.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
