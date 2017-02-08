South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Kari Parker, 35, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Gulfport Police after she was surrendered by her bond company on a charge of murder. She also faces misdemeanor charges of being in a park after closing hours and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amber Forbes, 24, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of prescription forgery.
Ashanti Clofer, 19, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Long Beach Police on a charge of vehicle theft. She also is on hold for St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
Austin Lively, 22, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Biloxi Police on three charges of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine.
Bobby Hawthorne Jr., 49, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone.
Cornellious Bernard, 37, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Dangelo Murphy, 20, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Darren Cox, 33, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Ocean Springs Police on charges of a probation violation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces a misdemeanor charge on a bench warrant.
Derrick Hearn, 22, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for armed robbery.
Donnell Miller, 31, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for grand larceny.
George Scarborough, 52, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia, being in a park after hours, and four charges of contempt of court.
Jeff Harrison, 37, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua King, 29, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge on a bench warrant.
Joshua Toler, 36, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Metro Enforcement Team on charges of burglary and possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge on a bench warrant.
Junior Ross, 43, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon. He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with an unlawful window tint and running a stop sign.
Kelly Infaneo, 27, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Kimaz Carter, 22, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Melvin Marabe, 18, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm.
Nakia Clofer, 38, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Long Beach Police on a charge of vehicle theft. She also is on hold for St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
Steve Flowers, 35, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of cyberstalking and possession of controlled substance with intent to sell. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing arrest.
Tifanie Smith, 29, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Tiffany Pepe, 39, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on charges of probation violation and possession of a controlled substance, opiates. He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, suspended driver's license, no proof of insurance.
Trista Bobb, 33, was arrested Jan. 7, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
