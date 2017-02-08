Thief takes wheels from two vehicles at D’Iberville dealership

D’Iberville Police are asking the public’s help to identify suspects who stole tires and wheels from new vehicles at Mandal Buick GMC on Tuesday.
Captain Marty Griffin said the value of the wheels stolen was more than $7,000. The dealership opened Monday morning.
Surveillance footage shows what appears to be a male suspect driving a white Chevrolet truck. He was seen removing wheels from two GMC vehicles, a GMC Sierra with 20-inch wheels and a GMC Yukon wheels. The suspect also took the lug nuts and center caps.
Anyone with any information about the thefts are asked to call D’Iberville Police at 228-396-4252.
