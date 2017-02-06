Police pursuit interrupted when fleeing vehicle hits church sign

A Moss Point man ran his car into a church sign and broke his nose while leading law enforcement in a pursuit, then fled on foot before being captured, Jackson County officials said.
Jataurus Davondre Carter, 23, was charged with felony pursuit, driving with no driver’s license and driving with an expired tag.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, on Sunday a deputy saw a car with three people inside pulled over on the side of Mississippi 63. The car’s occupants told the deputy they had run out of gas but didn’t need any help.
A few minutes later, the same deputy saw them traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted a traffic stop, Ezell said.
Carter, who was driving, didn’t pull over and the deputy called for assistance. Carter began speeding toward Moss Point. He ran a red light and swerved around slower moving cars, Ezell said.
He turned onto Martin Luther King Drive in Moss Point, where he hit a brick church sign. Carter took off on foot and threw a loaded gun to the ground while running, Ezell said. Moss Point police officers joined the deputies chasing him and caught Carter a short time later, Ezell said.
Carter was taken to a hospital to be treated for the broken nose. Two passengers in the car were treated for unknown injuries.
Carter was later taken to the Jackson County jail. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Department has a hold on him for burglary charges and he was also charged in connection to shoplifting case in Lucedale. Deputies found stolen items in Carter’s vehicle, Ezell said.
Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
