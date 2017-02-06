Police seek help to identify suspects in Edgewater Mall thefts

Biloxi Police are asking the public’s help to identify suspects in a shoplifting case at Champ Sports in Edgewater Mall.
Lt. Christopher DeBack said in a press release that the suspects were in the mall about 3:30 p.m. two weeks ago when the theft occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to call Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641 or the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112 or by email at mailto:228-392-0641.
Information also can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
