Store clerk disarms woman with rifle in armed robbery attempt, police say

1:42 The Mississippi Sound is a healthy body of water Pause

2:20 Your children are going to school with gang members

8:04 Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend

4:30 Five mayors! No problem

2:11 First half Super Bowl highlights of a Patriots fan

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:32 Sign spinner attracts attention in Pascagoula

1:44 “Don’t go into the water” warns vibrio victim's daughter

2:17 Acting helps seniors improve memory