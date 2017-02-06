Store clerk disarms woman with rifle in armed robbery attempt, police say

A gas station clerk disarmed a woman who walked in with a .22-caliber rifle and tried to rob her, police said.
The robber left after the clerk took the rifle, and police used the store clerk’s description of the suspect to find her, Police Lt. Doug Adams said.
The clerk reported the attempted hold-up about 3 a.m. Monday.
Officers saw a vehicle matching the suspect’s description as it drove east on U.S. 90 in front of McDonald’s, Adams said.
Police took Kayla Hooker, 21, of Mobile, into custody.
Hooker was being held at the Jackson County jail pending a bond hearing before Municipal Court Judge Mike Fondren.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
