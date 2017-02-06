South Mississippi felony mugshots for Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Ruben Lee Allen, 53, was arrested by the state Department of Marine Resources on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2017, on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Amber Marie Gallagher, 30, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 5, 2017, on a hold by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and the Mississippi Department of Corrections on a controlled substance charge, and misdemeanor charges of shoplifting, possession of marijuana and two counts of contempt of court.
Jataurus Darondre Carter, 23, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 5, 2017, on a charge of felony pursuit and misdemeanor charges of expired tag and no driver's license.
Kyle Joseph Cameron, 27, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 5, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on a charge of possession of meth.
Linda Sue Harvey, 64, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 5, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on three warrants involving failure to appear in court on felony drug possession charges.
Ruben Hernandez Gonzalez, 58, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 5, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a hold by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and misdemeanor charges of DUI first, no driver's license and failure to use a turn signal.
Kaderial L. Montgomery, 26, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 5, 2017, by the state Department of Marine Resources on a charge of receiving stolen property.
