Sheriff: Could man caught with chainsaw be behind for 25 car burglaries?

A man is in trouble after deputies watched him jump off a bicycle and place a chainsaw on a home’s porch, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said, but authorities are working to determine if he’s the person behind a recent string of automobile burglaries in Gulf Park Estates.
Ezell said a deputy patrolling on Pointe Aux Chene Street early Friday morning saw Brian Mohr, 45, riding a bicycle while holding a chainsaw at 2 a.m. Then, officers observed Mohr, who was wearing all black, get off the bicycle and put the chainsaw on the porch.
The deputy stopped Mohr and learned he was wanted by Ocean Springs police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department on outstanding warrants, so he was taken to the Jackson County jail.
Ezell said deputies are investigating to see if the bicycle and chainsaw were both stolen. They believe the items may be some of the things taken from a string of 25 auto burglaries in the area since Monday.
The investigation is ongoing, but anyone with information regarding the auto burglaries should call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
Comments