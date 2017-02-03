South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Feb. 2, 2017

Alton Richard, 39, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, on a charge for burglary of a vehicle. He also faces seven capias warrants for misdemeanors and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Bobby Jones, 46, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of simple domestic assault.
Briceston Fairley, 18, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, discharge of a firearm and resisting arrest by flight.
Chris Bolton, 31, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by US Marshals on a conspiracy charge.
Christle Burnham, 34, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of false pretense.
Darrell Dennis, 31, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by US Marshals on a conspiracy charge.
Derrick Beasley, 31, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an indictment for uttering a forgery. He also faces felony charges of forgery and simple assault on a police officer.
Donn Cross, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Edward Brown, 30, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by US Marshals on a conspiracy charge.
Jerry Lyons Jr., 34, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by the Metro Enforcement Team on two charges of possession of a scheduled substance.
Latrevia Donwell, 27, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Learthur Silas, 31, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by US Marshals on a conspiracy charge.
Mareo Green, 36, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by US Marshals on a conspiracy charge.
Mario Fairley, 36, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by US Marshals on a conspiracy charge.
Marquis Collins, 29, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by US Marshals on a conspiracy charge.
Sarah Richardson, 36, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on charges of identity theft and a probation violation. She also faces charges of providing false information and failure to appear in court.
Tarsen Fairley, 29, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by US Marshals on a conspiracy charge.
Thomas Carr, 53, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of transfer of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Timothy Havard, 40, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by US Marshals on a conspiracy charge.
Timothy Ross, 50, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of using false ID to fraudulently obtain goods.
Tykail Moye, 23, was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, by US Marshals on a conspiracy charge.
