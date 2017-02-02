South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Lester Harriel, 57, was arrested Feb. 1 on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Alonzo Simmons, 29, was arrested Feb. 1 on the charges of aggravated assault and possession of cocaine.
Damien Dedeaux, 22, was arrested Feb. 1 on a charge of burglary.
Joanna Ladner, 35, was arrested Feb. 1 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Boose, 27, was arrested Feb. 1 on the charges of violation of probation and sexual battery.
Justin Widel, 34, was arrested Feb. 1 on a charge of aggravated assault.
Michelle Benjamin, 33, was arrested Feb. 1 on a charge of violation of probation.
Raymond Booth, 55, was arrested Feb. 1 on the charges of burglary and obstructing justice.
Sammie Williams, 33, was arrested Feb. 1 on a charge of felony domestic violence.
Alicia Ainsworth, 33, was arrested Feb. 1 on a charge of simple assault on a police officer.
Corey Charles, 41, was arrested Feb. 1 on the charges of violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance.
Herman Henry, 52, was arrested Feb. 1 on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Jeremy Newburn, 35, was arrested Feb. 1 on a charge of violation of probation.
Jomeka Miller, 28, was arrested Feb. 1 on the charges of possession of cocaine and aggravated assault.
Ryan Moffatt, 28, was arrested Feb. 1 on a charge of possession of meth.
Willie Walker, 35, was arrested Feb. 1 on two counts burglary of a vehicle.
