At least he didn’t get away with a limo

Gulfport police said someone burglarized a car service in January, but luckily, no vehicles were stolen.
Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said King Limo at 2500 16th Ave. was burglarized Jan. 13. Bromen said someone broke in shortly after 5:30 p.m., when the limo service was closed, and took some undisclosed items.
A surveillance video shows a man with a hood or head covering in the King Limo building during the time of the burglary.
If you have any information about the burglary, call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959.
