Woman accused of assaulting Biloxi officer

Police on Wednesday arrested a woman accused of assaulting a Biloxi police officer.
Alicia Beth Ainsworth, 33, of Biloxi, faces a charge of simple assault on a police officer.
Officers responded to a business in the 1900 block of Beach Boulevard where Ainsworth was reported to be trespassing and refusing to leave the property, Lt. Chris DeBack said in a press release.
When officers made contact with Ainsworth, she became combative and assaulted one of the officers who was trying to persuade her to leave the establishment. The officer did not require any medical attention, DeBack said.
Ainsworth is being held in the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong.
