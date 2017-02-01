Crime

February 1, 2017 8:33 PM

Man suffers life-threatening wounds in stabbing; police arrest Biloxian

By Wesley Muller

wmuller@sunherald.com

BILOXI

Police arrested a man Tuesday in a stabbing in the Woolmarket community that severely wounded another man.

Justin Wesley Widel, 34, of Biloxi, faces a charge of aggravated assault.

Lt. Chris De Back said Widel stabbed the other man in the 8000 block of Boss Husley Road.

The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Widel was found and arrested without incident in the St. Martin area of Jackson County by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and local agencies.

He is being held in the Harrison County jail in lieu of $200,000 bond.

Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller

