Burglars hit 20 unlocked cars in one night in Jackson County

The Jackson County sheriff is urging residents to lock up their vehicles after a rash of car burglaries in Gulf Park Estates.
At least 20 vehicles were broken into overnight Monday on various streets in the west Jackson County community, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Deputies remind residents to keep out of plain view any items a burglar might want to steal.
The items stolen were from unlocked vehicles, sheriff’s Capt. Chris Stratton said. So far, he said, two laptop computers, a couple of pistols, loose change, cellphone chargers and other possessions have been stolen.
Deputies recovered one of the pistols, though Stratton did not want to elaborate on where it was found because of an ongoing investigation.
To report information, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a case. All calls are confidential.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments