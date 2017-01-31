Database search shows fugitive was wanted in D’Iberville home burglary

A fugitive sought for nine months in the burglary of a D’Iberville home was found when his name showed up in an NCIC “hit.”
That’s the term law enforcement uses when officers check a person’s background and learn the person is listed as wanted on the National Crime Information Center database.
Cory St. Amant, 21, was wanted in the April 22 burglary of a home in the Forest Cove subdivision, D’Iberville Police Capt. Marty Griffin said Tuesday.
A Jackson County deputy sheriff came in contact with St. Amant on Saturday, and St. Amant’s arrest warrant showed up on the NCIC database, Griffin said.
St. Amant was held with no bond in Jackson County and he was brought to the Harrison County jail Monday night.
He was being on a $50,000 bond.
St. Amant is accused of burglarizing a Forest Cove home with Brandon Boudreaux, 23, Griffin said.
Police arrested Boudreaux, 23, on Oct. 10. He is free on a $50,000 pending further court action.
St. Amant has previously been convicted of possession of meth in Harrison County in an arrest by the Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team, the jail docket shows.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
