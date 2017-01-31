McCrory remains free on bond

Nathan Blake McCrory will wear a better ankle bracelet while on bond. Trial date set for July 24, 2017.
Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com

Crime

Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality

A man accused a Bay St. Louis police officer of choking him while he lay in a hospital bed at Hancock Medical Center. In response to a Sun Herald public records request, the city released body camera footage from the incident. The footage, however, cuts off before the time the alleged brutality occurred.

Crime

Stickers help keep memory of three-year-old alive

Ryan Hyer is distributing "Justice for Cheyenne" stickers in South Mississippi to help keep the memory of his daughter, Cheyenne Hyer, alive. Cheyenne died in September after her mother, Cassie Barker, allegedly left her in a police car unattended for five hours.

Editor's Choice Videos