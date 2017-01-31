South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

James Stewart, 44, was arrested on Jan. 30 on the charges of possession of dangerous drugs and receiving stolen property.
Carlos Dukes Jr., 18, was arrested on Jan. 30 on a charge of burglary.
Cedric McCullum, 45, was arrested on Jan. 30 on a charge of violation of probation.
Cory St. Amant, 21, was arrested on Jan. 30 on a charge of burglary.
Emmett Plummer, 27, was arrested on Jan. 30 on a charge of possession of heroin.
James Brown, 37, was arrested on Jan. 30 on a charge of felony domestic violence.
Jamie Dennis, 25, was arrested on Jan. 30 on a charge of shoplifting.
Joshua Yates, 29, was arrested on Jan. 30 on the charges of possession of meth and burglary.
Julia Newton, 32, was arrested on Jan. 30 on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Julian Caldwell, 24, was arrested on Jan. 30 on a charge of embezzlement.
Kandis Ghiloni, 26, was arrested on Jan. 30 on a charge of possession of meth.
Krystle Harper, 35, was arrested on Jan. 30 on a charge of possession with intent.
Marcus Lawrence, 24, was arrested on Jan. 30 on the charges of possession of a controlled substance and improper equipment.
Shane Johnson, 30, was arrested on Jan. 30 on two counts possession of meth, violation of probation and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Comments