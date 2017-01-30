Father in child abuse case is ‘intimidating’ witnesses, prosecutor says

A Jackson County prosecutor wants a judge to permanently revoke the bond of a man accused of burning, hitting and torturing his 3-year-old son because he has repeatedly violated the terms of his release, court records show.
Assistant District Attorney Angel Myers filed the request to revoke the $100,000 bond set for Nathan Blake McCrory, 25, following his initial arrest last year on two counts of felony child abuse. A grand jury this year indicted McCrory on two additional counts of felony child abuse in the case.
McCrory is accused of hitting and torturing his son, Zander Saucier, resulting in bruising and other injuries. Zander was hospitalized for at least a week on a ventilator before he started to improve and eventually returned home with his mother, Emily Saucier.
After McCrory’s latest arrest last week, a judge temporarily revoked his bond pending a bond hearing, which is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office wants McCrory’s bond permanently revoked for violating the conditions of his earlier bond, which required McCrory to wear a GPS and alcohol monitoring device, to stay away from any potential witnesses, including his daughter and her mother, and to stay in Mississippi.
He had a curfew between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.
According to the motion, one of McCrory’s children, who, records say, witnessed the abuse of her brother, lives in George County with her mother.
That child’s mother called prosecutors on Jan. 23 to report McCrory had been repeatedly driving by her home on Jan. 22. The child’s mother also has a protection order that prevents McCrory from coming within 1,100 feet because McCrory assaulted her.
In a call to prosecutors, the mother said once she saw McCrory driving by her home again and again, she felt like he was “intimidating” her and their child. She told the prosecutor “she is afraid” of McCrory.
The GPS results show McCrory was in George County when the mother reported seeing him. The tracking device shows he left his home on Rayford Shumock Road around 1:15 p.m. Jan. 22, traveled to George County, and stayed there until around 3:24 p.m..
The report also indicates that it appeared someone tampered with the GPS strap more than 10 times the day McCrory traveled from Moss Point to George County.
Circuit Judge Robert Krebs will ultimately decide whether McCrory will remain jailed. The prosecutor is asking the judge to keep McCrory in jail without bond pending a disposition in the case.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
