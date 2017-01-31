Alleged supplier in $84K meth deal was in U.S. illegally, records show

An accused crystal meth supplier was in the U.S. illegally when he was arrested in a drug sting in Gulfport, a court document said.
A federal detention order shows Carlos Ignacio Bustos-Tinoco, 34, did not have permission to be in the U.S. when he reportedly arranged a 12-pound, $84,000 drug deal. He is eligible for deportation after the case is resolved, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert H. Walker wrote.
Tinoco, from the Houston, Texas, area, was staying at a motel on U.S. 49 with his wife and child when a DEA Task Force conducted surveillance at the Flying J Travel Plaza on Jan. 9, an affidavit said. The meth was in a suitcase brought on an El Expreso bus.
Agents followed several people, including a woman with a child, who exited the bus at the truck stop and left in a vehicle that showed up, an agent wrote. Agents reported they followed the travelers to a motel on U.S. 49, the area where Tinoco and four others were later arrested.
Walker denied bond Jan. 23 for those arrested and sent the case to the next grand jury.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments