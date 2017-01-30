Affidavit: ATF found guns in felon’s apartment after he skipped court

A man who failed to appear in Circuit Court on a felony drug charge now faces federal firearms charges after a search of his Biloxi apartment, court papers show.
The search at Tony Crawford’s residence at Elmwood Apartments on Jan. 17 turned up a 9mm Taurus handgun and a .45-caliber HiPoint rifle, a federal agent said in an affidavit.
Crawford, 23 and a felon, had been indicted on a charge of possession of marijuana but didn’t appear at a hearing in Circuit Court. He was convicted in 2013 on a felony marijuana charge from a 2010 arrest, records show.
After his recent arrest, Crawford told investigators he had given someone money to buy the handgun for him for his personal safety and said he kept it in his apartment, according to the statement of an Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent.
Crawford reportedly said the rifle belongs to a friend who’s a felon. Crawford said he had warned his friend to leave the rifle at his apartment because of police activity on the street, the agent wrote. Crawford’s friend reportedly planned to retrieve the rifle.
ATF agents joined Biloxi police and Harrison County deputies in the search.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert H. Walker ordered the criminal complaint turned over to a grand jury in a hearing Jan. 23.
Crawford is held with no bond.
