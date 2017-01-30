Cameras at law firm videotaped burglary, leading to man’s arrest

A man who broke into a law firm over the weekend apparently had no idea surveillance cameras were capturing his moves.
The burglary at the law office of Boyce Holleman & Associates led to the arrest of Christopher Donnell Lee, 43.
Attorney Tim Holleman, one of two attorney sons of law firm founder Boyce Holleman, had posted clear video and screen grabs on his Facebook page before police made an arrest. Holleman removed the posts later Monday morning, saying it was at the request of Gulfport police investigators.
Images viewed by the Sun Herald before the posts were removed showed a man on a bicycle outside the business get off the bike and walk slowly toward the building. Other images showed a man moving around inside the building.
The law firm is on 23rd Avenue at 17th Street, directly across from the Harrison County Courthouse in Gulfport.
Lee was booked at the Harrison County jail about 3 a.m. Monday morning on a commercial burglary charge.
He was held on a $30,000 bond, the jail docket shows. SunHerald.com will update this report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
