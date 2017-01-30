South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017
Ronald Doyle, 45, was arrested Jan. 29, 2017, by Long Beach Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. He also faces misdemeanor charges of malicious mischief, domestic violence, simple assault and trespass less than larceny.
Delwin Bonds, 30, was arrested Jan. 29, 2017, by Long Beach Police on a probation warrant for delivery of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of simple domestic assault.
Eric Stallone, 18, was arrested Jan. 29, 2017 by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on two charges of burglary of a dwelling or home invasion.
Wayne Williams, 24, was arrested Jan. 29, 2017, by Biloxi Police on an alias capias warrant of unlawful possession of a firearm or weapon by a convicted felon. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of contempt of court.
Here are the felony arrests made on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, by law enforcement agencies on the Mississippi Coast. Charges listed are those shown on jail dockets at the time the information was compiled by the Sun Herald.
