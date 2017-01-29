Crime

January 29, 2017 11:33 AM

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

Here are the felony arrests made on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, by law enforcement agencies on the Mississippi Coast. Charges listed are those shown on jail dockets at the time the information was compiled by the Sun Herald.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Reaction to death sentence in Ja'Naya Thompson murder

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos