South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

Woodrow Melvin Clark, 51, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, by the Gulfport Police Department on charges of possession of meth and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Amanda Michelle Mason, 26, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Chasity Anna Leman Smith, 30, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a probation warrant from a fraud conviction.
Cory William St. Amant, 21, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on an NCIC hit.
George Lee Snow, 33, was arrested Saturday, Jan.28, 2017, by the Narcotics Task Force of Jackson County on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Allen Mauffray, 36, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a parole warrant from a conviction of taking a motor vehicle.
Joseph Taylor Pierce, 51, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of possession of meth.
Kathryn Michelle McDonald, 47, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, by the Narcotics Task Force of Jackson County on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Lefty Lawrence Valverde, 66, was surrendered by a bond company on charges of armed robbery and simple escape from Baton Rouge, La., and on a warrant on a charge of taking a motor vehicle.
Michael Jermaine Williams, 31, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on probation warrants from convictions on possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, a new felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor charges of driving of the influence of a substance other than alcohol, failure to yield to police and careless driving.
Michelle Latrease Benjamin, 33, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, by the D'Iberville Police Department on a probation warrant from a drug conviction.
Otis Devor Penn, 31, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a court warrant to appear on a charge of possession with intent to distribute synthetic narcotics, and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana/synthetic narcotics in a motor vehicle, false information, suspended driver's license, disorderly conduct/failure to comply and contempt of court.
