Former employee, husband arrested after Taco Bell armed robbery

A former Taco Bell employee is one of two people in custody Saturday following an investigation into the armed robbery of a Taco Bell restaurant on U.S. 90.
An robber forced his way into the restaurant early Thursday morning by ambushing an employee who was opening for the day, police said.
Waveland police arrested former Taco Bell employee Retonya Bogan, also known as Retonya Johnson, 43, and her husband, Eric Johnson, 45, at The Gates of Coral Bay Apartment complex in Waveland on Friday.
Eric Johnson was arrested on charges of armed robbery, felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. Bogan was arrested on an armed robbery charge.
Police Chief David Allen said police seized several items in the search, including the handgun used in the robbery. The gun had been reported stolen from another jurisdiction, he said in a press release.
Investigators don’t believe anyone else is involved in the case, Allen said.
Bogan and Johnson are being held at Hancock County jail pending an initial appearance by a Waveland Municipal Court judge.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
Comments