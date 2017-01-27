Police seek help to find missing man

Police seek assistance in finding a Biloxi man.
Biloxi police officials said Marlin Eugene Watkins was last seen about 9 p.m. Thursday.
He was wearing a jacket, red wool hat and tan shorts.
Watkins is about 5-feet-3 and weighs about 120 pounds. He is bald with a gray beard.
Watkins is known to spend time in the area of the Broadwater Marina and Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Pass Road. He often rides a bicycle. Police said he could be found in homeless areas of the city.
