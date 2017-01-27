Crime

January 27, 2017 9:51 PM

Police seek help to find missing man

By Justin Vicory

jvicory@sunherald.com

Police seek assistance in finding a Biloxi man.

Biloxi police officials said Marlin Eugene Watkins was last seen about 9 p.m. Thursday.

He was wearing a jacket, red wool hat and tan shorts.

Watkins is about 5-feet-3 and weighs about 120 pounds. He is bald with a gray beard.

Watkins is known to spend time in the area of the Broadwater Marina and Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Pass Road. He often rides a bicycle. Police said he could be found in homeless areas of the city.

Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Reaction to death sentence in Ja'Naya Thompson murder

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos