Couple on crime spree arrested in Jackson County, sheriff says

A D’Iberville store manager followed suspected shoplifters to a hotel, and helped investigators find a couple on a crime spree, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Within hours of the D’Iberville report, deputies arrested John Navolt, 38, and Tamika Raley, 36, both of California, Tuesday night on multiple charges, Ezell said in a news release.
The couple reportedly used a stolen credit card at the D’Iberville store earlier Tuesday. Afterward, the store manager followed them to a hotel in St. Martin.
Investigators found a pickup truck in the hotel parking lot, but not the couple, Ezell said. Inside the truck, deputies found ammunition, credit cards in other people’s names, and merchandise reported stolen from the D’Iberville store, Ezell said. The truck had been reported stolen in Arkansas.
Deputies later Tuesday night found a stolen car in a hotel parking lot on Washington Avenue north of Ocean Springs The owner of the car, who lives in a St. Martin apartment complex, had reported it stolen and described the couple who were in it when it was taken. The couple was Navolt and Raley, Ezell said.
The sheriff said deputies found the couple at another hotel on Washington Avenue, where they were staying.
Navolt had a firearm, but is prohibited from having one because he’s a felon, Ezell said.
Police in Mobile, Alabama, are trying to determine if the stolen credit card used in D’Iberville and other items found were taken from an auto burglary in Mobile, Ezell said.
Jackson County deputies arrested Navolt and Raley on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, auto theft and possession of a stolen firearm. They also arrested Navolt on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Ezell said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.
Navolt and Raley were being held at the Jackson County jail with no bond.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307
