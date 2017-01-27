Harrison County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman in check fraud case

A woman seen on surveillance cameras is believed to be using stolen identities to cash stolen checks in Harrison County.
The suspect is accused of stealing the checks from mailboxes at five known residences in Harrison County. The checks, made out to various businesses, were awaiting pickup by the postal service.
The woman is described as white and of slim build, with medium-long brown hair.
The Sheriff’s Office believes the suspect altered six checks, making them payable to the aliases she created and then cashing them at banks in the area.
If anyone has information or who knows the suspect shown in surveillance photos, they should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 228-896-3000.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
