Long Beach police ask for help identifying home invasion suspects

Police have reported a home invasion in Long Beach, where police hope the public can identify the suspects through surveillance pictures.
A man in a football jersey and a woman wearing a long-sleeved shirt are the suspects, Police Chief Wayne McDowell said Thursday. He released pictures of the couple coming out of Wal-Mart and a picture of their vehicle.
It happened on or around Jan. 18, McDowell said.
To give a tip, call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
