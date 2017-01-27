He was wanted on gun, meth charges, sheriff says. Now he has more.

Saucier A man wanted on firearm and meth-distribution charges was found with meth and a loaded gun when narcotics officers arrested him Thursday night, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Chuck Mordecai Cumberland, 34, of Bay St. Louis was wanted in Hancock County on three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count each of possession with intent to distribute meth and drug possession, and a misdemeanor marijuana charge.
The sheriff’s narcotics unit has an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity in the area of West Wortham and Saucier Lizana Roads and located him in that area, Peterson said.
Cumberland ran and resisted arrest when Harrison County deputies tried to arrest him, but officers overpowered him, Peterson said.
Harrison County narcotics officers arrested Cumberland on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and resisting arrest. He was found with 10 grams of meth in his possession.
Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set bonds that total $150,500 on the new charges.
Cumberland was being held with no bond for Hancock County at the Harrison County jail.
