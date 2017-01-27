Crime

January 27, 2017 11:37 AM

D’Iberville police seek information on fight, stabbing in a vehicle

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

D’Iberville

Police want to hear from anyone with information about a fight and stabbing reported after a fight inside a vehicle traveling on Lamey Bridge Road.

The driver, James Robert Fields, had head and neck wounds. The passenger, had wounds to his chest and arm, D’Iberville Police Captain Marty Griffin said.

It occurred in the 14000 block of Lamey Bridge. Police learned of the fight in a 911 call about 11 p.m.

SunHerald.com will update this report.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Crime

