A burglary suspect fled the scene, but police were able to identify him

A burglary alarm went off at Gulfport business, but though the suspect fled, police say they have identified him.
Police arrested Richard John Haynes III of Long Beach on Monday in connection with the Jan. 21 break-in at Chevron Towing on West Railroad Street, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Officers responding to the alarm found the business had been locked and someone had stolen a set of keys and paperwork. Investigators identified Haynes as the suspect and listed his name on the National Crime Information Center database, Bromen said.
Investigators did not release a motive for the items reported stolen.
Bromen said Long Beach police found Haynes in the 300 block of Lynwood Circle on Monday and took him into custody.
Justice Court Judge Dianne Ladner set a $10,000 bond when she issued an arrest warrant.
Haynes was booked at the Harrison County jail. He was released on bond later Monday night, the jail docket shows.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments