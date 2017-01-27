A burglary suspect fled the scene, but police were able to identify him

1:14 Hear about a DUI crackdown Pause

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

2:08 Why does Hancock County have so many children in the DHS system?

2:20 Couple turns devastating loss into support system for others

4:23 Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old

1:03 How a child makes their way through the Mississippi DHS system

1:08 Sentencing trial begins for Alberto Garcia

0:50 Residents still want to widen Martin Bluff Road

1:32 Sign spinner attracts attention in Pascagoula