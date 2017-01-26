D’Iberville man convicted of 2015 murder at Amber Apartments

A Harrison County jury delivered a guilty verdict late Thursday in the first-degree murder trial of Marquis Saunders of D’Iberville.
District Attorney Joel Smith said Saunders was convicted of killing 37-year-old Jamel Jones and sentenced to life in prison.
Saunders fatally shot Jones in the afternoon of Jan. 31, 2015, in the parking lot of Amber Apartments on Amber Drive, off Lamey Bridge Road in D’Iberville.
Neighbors gave police a description of the killer and his car, and shortly thereafter Harrison County deputies found a car matching the description heading north on Mississippi 67 near D’Iberville High School. Deputies stopped it and arrested Saunders without incident.
