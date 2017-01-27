Man facing 10th DUI could finally see serious jail time if convicted

Charles H. “Chuck” Bennett needed a drink, or so he later told a sheriff’s investigator.

Bennett was due in court Wednesday morning on a DUI charge. It wasn’t his first. But he had decided to stop Tuesday evening at Pinocchio’s lounge, Harrison County Prosecutor Herman Cox said he later learned.

Close to midnight, Bennett was headed south on U.S. 49 when blue lights flashed behind him. When he failed to stop, the deputy turned on his siren. Bennett kept going at up to 70 miles per hour, drifting between lane markers, the deputy’s report said.

He turned onto Mississippi 53 and drove until spike strips set out by deputies deflated the tires of his 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup, the report said.

He drove on the tire rims, crossing the center line of Shaw Road until he reached his driveway. Then, the report said, he jumped out of the truck and ran. He was felled by darts from a stun gun and arrested. At the jail, deputies found only two previous DUIs on his record.

Cox knew of more. He had compiled quite a history on Bennett. It’s not always easy. DUI arrests and convictions in different jurisdictions mean a complete driving record is not always available. But Cox knew Bennett had been driving drunk on the Coast since at least 2006, when he was first convicted in Gulfport.

Long DUI history

After the arrest Tuesday, Bennett had reason to fear going to court the next morning. From 2006 through 2014, court records show, he was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol eight times in Coast jurisdictions.

All told, he had spent only a year on house arrest and been sentenced to another year in jail. For his ninth DUI, in Harrison County in November, he was looking at up to five years in prison because he had been charged with his third offense in five years, a felony. It was his second felony DUI charge.

The sheriff’s report from that November stop said the deputy asked Bennett how many drinks he had consumed. “Too many,” he replied. His breath test showed he had consumed more than twice the legal limit of alcohol.

Cox said he got a call Wednesday morning from the sheriff’s investigator. The investigator said he was calling about a man who was supposed to be in court but sat in jail instead, on charges of felony DUI and evading law enforcement.

“I said, ‘That wouldn’t be Mr. Charles Bennett, would it?’” Cox told the Sun Herald. Even before Bennett was arrested, Cox had prepared paperwork to convert the November DUI into a more-serious felony under a state law that had taken effect Oct. 1. Before then, someone could be charged with felony DUI only if they had three convictions within five years.

‘It’s sad’

“These defendants who just habitually continue to drive (drunk), it doesn’t seem to have any effect on them,” Cox said. “You put them in the county jail for six months.

“This particular defendant, because of my prosecutions on prior cases, he spent well over a year in county jail. He got out, started all over again.”

Under the new law, a fourth DUI means a felony charge with up to double the jail time of a third offense, regardless of when the previous DUIs occurred. Cox said he has already used the law in five cases and hopes it will help curb repeat offenses.

Bennett is ineligible for bond because he violated probation with another DUI after his 2012 felony conviction in Jackson County. With his latest arrest, Cox said, Bennett faces yet another felony DUI.

Bennett’s boss up until the time of his arrest, Kevin Chandler, just can’t understand it. Chandler manages Sumrall Sales & Service on U.S. 49. Bennett was a service writer, preparing tickets for vehicles that needed work. He came to work sober and on time every day, Chandler said. Chandler said he knew Bennett had problems outside of work.

But Bennett genuinely cared about his customers and was diligent in seeing they got the service they needed at the right price.

“It’s sad because everyone loves him,” Chandler said. “I just hope the good Lord takes care of him in jail.”