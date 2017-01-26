Man who fled in traffic stop still on the lam

A man who fled from an Interstate 10 traffic stop near the Woolmarket exit has remained on the lam.
The man fled early Wednesday afternoon when a state trooper had pulled over a gray Chevy Malibu for speeding, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said.
The man was a back-seat passenger in the car.
“He was acting nervous while the trooper was talking and he eventually got out of the car and ran off into woods,” Elkins said.
The man was described as 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, Hispanic and wearing dark clothes.
The Border Patrol and Drug Enforcement Administration sent agents to help investigate and search. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department sent deputies and a helicopter to help search.
Why the man ran isn’t clear. But anyone who sees a suspicious man matching that description is asked to call 911.
