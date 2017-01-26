Armed, masked men force their way into Moss Point home, police say

Moss Point police are searching for two men accused in a Jan. 4 assault and armed robbery, Interim Police Chief Brandon Ashley said.
The suspects, police said, had black skull masks over their face when they forced their way into an Arthur Street home late on the evening of attack.
One of the suspects, Ashley said, allegedly used a pistol to strike one of the victims over the head before stealing a cellphone and $160 in cash.
The other suspect, Ashley said, had brass knuckles on his fist when hit a second victim in the head and stole his wallet containing a social security card and driver’s license.
No other items were reported stolen.
The victims said the robbery occurred at a friend’s home, police said. The two victims went to the Police Department afterward to report the crime. Neither victim sought medical treatment.
To report information, call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
