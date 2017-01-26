Grand jury will decide if man will be charged in Pascagoula stabbing

A Jackson County grand jury will decide whether any criminal charge will be filed against a man who stabbed a neighbor during an alcohol-fueled argument, Pascagoula Police Chief Kenny Johnson said.
James Johnson of Pascagoula was arrested Monday night on a charge of aggravated assault, but police dropped the charge the next day after conducting additional interviews.
“It sounded to us like a case of self-defense based on what we learned from all the parties involved,” Chief Johnson said.
The man could still be charged, however, based on the grand jury findings.
Police responded to a report Monday night of a stabbing on Agnes Street. Witnesses said James Johnson and a neighbor had gotten into an argument that escalated into a fist fight, the chief said. James Johnson stabbed his neighbor in the stomach, the chief said.
The men had apparently been drinking alcohol, the chief said. Officers booked James Johnson on a charge of aggravated assault. He remained at the Jackson County Jail until Tuesday when police dropped the charge.
“The investigators interviewed some witnesses and the suspect and the victim, and it appears the victim of the stabbing was the primary aggressor,” the chief said.
The man who was stabbed underwent surgery at Singing River Hospital but was expected to recover, the chief said.
