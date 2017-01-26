Grand jury will decide if man will be charged in Pascagoula stabbing

1:08 Sentencing trial begins for Alberto Garcia Pause

2:46 She fell in love with a man who would later kill her

3:34 Mercedes Williamson 'knew who she was,' mother says

8:04 Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:53 Mississippi women march for equality in Washington

1:32 Sign spinner attracts attention in Pascagoula

1:20 Pros and cons of Woolmarket development eyed

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé