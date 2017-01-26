South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Michael Hall, 32, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia, careless driving, receiving stolen property, and three counts of possession of counterfeit bank notes or other instruments with the intention to utter forgery.
Andrew Gibbs, 47, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by Long Beach Police on a charge of controlled substance violations.
Blake Scheel, 24, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of contempt of court and a simple assault charge.
Broderick Kelley, 39, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a parole warrant for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. He also faces misdemeanor charges of a capias warrant. He was surrendered by a bonding company on misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia, disobedience of traffic devices, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, false information provided to a law officer and possession of a controlled substance.
Calvin Moore, 40, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of controlled substance violations and carrying a concealed weapon by a felon.
Charles Bennett, 45, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a parole warrant for felony DUI. He also faces felony charges of DUI third and felony fleeing, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest by fleeing on foot and careless driving.
Christopher Seymour, 34, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Contessa Alexander, 36, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office after failing to appear in court to answer a charge of shoplifting, third or subsequent conviction.
Derike Anderson, 50, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for burglary, all but a dwelling.
Edward Barnes, 52, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, on a parole warrant for controlled substance violations. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court for failure to appear.
Eric Shangraw, 25, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a parole warrant for grand larceny. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of driving without a license.
Fredrick Bowman, 27, was surrendered by his bonding company on Jan. 25, 2017, on a charge of a felon carrying a concealed weapon.
Jamal Mosley, 23, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of burglary. He also faces a misdemeanor bench warrant.
Jeffry Randle, 27, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by Metro Enforcement Team on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Jeremy Elzy, 29, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by Gulfport Police on an alias capias warrant for aggravated assault.
Jodie Hamliton, 26, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by the Metro Enforcement Team on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
John Middleton, 36, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of a coin operated device. He is being held for St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
John Navolt, 37, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of motor vehicle theft and possession of a stolen firearm. He also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, giving false identification and simple possession.
Leonel Castillo, 31, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, on a foreign warrant and is on hold for ICE. He also faces misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, no driver's license and no insurance.
Patrick Blades, 24, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by Ocean Springs Police on charges of auto burglary and bond revocation.
Ray Fairley, 26, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of robbery with use of a deadly weapon.
Richard Haynes, 30, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of burglary of a business.
Ricky Wingerter, 50, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to transfer, acetaminophen/Hydrocodone.
Tamika Raley, 36, was arrested Jan. 25, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen firearm. She also faces misdemeanor charges of simple possession, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
