Kiln man gets prison for sexual assault of 9-year-old girl

1:08 Sentencing trial begins for Alberto Garcia Pause

1:32 Sign spinner attracts attention in Pascagoula

1:20 Pros and cons of Woolmarket development eyed

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

0:53 Mississippi women march for equality in Washington

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

2:17 Acting helps seniors improve memory