Kiln man gets prison for sexual assault of 9-year-old girl

A Kiln man will spend 10 years behind bars for the 2012 sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.
Dewayne Bremer of the Sea Coast Echo said Keith A. Poyadou, 22, was sentenced in Circuit Court Thursday to 20 years in prison, but 10 years of the sentence was suspended.
He pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, the child told family members Poyadou had assaulted her in the child’s home in 2012. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office investigated and the child was examined. The exam showed wounds consistent with her claims of sexual assault.
Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel, who prosecuted the case, said the child was forensically interviewed at Hope Haven Children’s Advocacy Center, where she disclosed details of the assault.
Sun Herald Digital Editor Kate Magandy contributed to this report.
