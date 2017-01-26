Police say he broke into a gas station — now, he’s behind bars

Police say a Gulfport man used force to break into a business on Kelly Avenue.
Gulfport Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Joshua Bromen said Derike Sevell Anderson was arrested Wednesday on a charge of commercial burglary. Bromen said an investigation into the Jan. 4 break-in of the Chevron Gas Station at 1701 Kelly Ave. led to the arrest of Anderson.
Bromen said in a press release that Anderson shattered the glass at the gas station and took an unknown amount of merchandise before fleeing.
Anderson was taken to the Harrison County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000 by Judge Dianne Ladner. Anderson was also served with an outstanding warrant for violation of parole through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
