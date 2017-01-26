Crime

Waveland police investigating robbery at Taco Bell

By Jeff Clark

Waveland Waveland police are investigating an early Thursday morning robbery at the Taco Bell at 456 US 90.

Dewayne Bremer of the Sea Coast Echo first reported the robbery on his Facebook page around 6:30. The store was not open at the time of the robbery.

Waveland Police Chief Dave Allen confirmed the robbery. Allen said the Waffle House near Taco Bell may have also been robbed.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was last seen heading east on US 90 in a silver and blue Mazda, Bremer said.

The Sun Herald will update this story as information becomes available.

