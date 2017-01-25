Police arrest man they say climbed through window to rob woman

Police arrested a man Wednesday who they said climbed through a window of a woman’s home Monday and robbed her at knifepoint.
Police booked Ray Devon Fairley, 26, of Gulfport on a charge of armed robbery.
Police had been called about 10:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Second Street, Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
The man climbed into the house and threatened her with a knife to steal her purse, Bromen said. Several people were in the home at the time, including a man and woman who were in a bedroom when the robber took the purse, Bromen said.
The man ran away before officers arrived, but video-surveillance footage showed him and a second person leaving the home, Bromen said.
Officers found Fairley in the 2000 block of 17th Avenue and took him into custody without incident.
He is being held at the Harrison County jail in lieu of $1 million bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
The second person involved is still unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing, Bromen said.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
