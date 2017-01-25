2 men rape woman after threatening her and her dog with gun, police said

Police are investigating the alleged Jan. 18 rape of a woman.
The woman told authorities a man had left a cellphone in her car after she gave him a ride home to an unknown address in the city, Interim Police Chief Brandon Ashley said.
The woman said she didn’t know the man, but a friend of hers did. She said the friend called her later the same night and asked her to meet the man somewhere so he could pick up his cellphone.
The woman told police she met him at a Mississippi 63 convenience store, where he pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot her and a dog she’d brought with her if she didn’t do as he said, Ashley said.
He had another man with him at the time, and the woman said both men raped her in a parking lot on Tela Drive and fled, Ashley said.
The woman said she was raped about 11:30 p.m., though Ashley said she reported it the following day.
Police did not have a detailed description of the men.
To report information, call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. All calls are confidential.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments