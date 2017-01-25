He allegedly ran, but man facing felony DUI didn’t get away

The Sheriff’s Office has arrested Charles Howard Bennett, 45, of Gulfport on felony charges of DUI and evading law enforcement after deputies deflated his tires and chased him on foot, a news release from the office says.
A deputy on Wednesday tried to stop Bennett after noticing that he was having trouble staying in his lane, the news release says. When the deputy turned on his siren and lights, Bennett drove south on U.S. 49, then onto Mississippi 53.
The news release says deputies had to put down stop sticks that deflated three of Bennett’s tires. Bennett continued driving until he reached his house, the release says, then he jumped out of the car and ran. Deputies soon caught up to and arrested him, the news release says.
This is Bennett’s third DUI arrest, Harrison County’s jail docket shows. It also says he is on state parole in a previous DUI case.
In addition to the felony charges, Bennett also was charged with careless driving and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments