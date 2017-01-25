He allegedly ran, but man facing felony DUI didn’t get away

1:08 Sentencing trial begins for Alberto Garcia Pause

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

1:43 Family defends father accused of child abuse

2:05 Zander and grateful mom welcome protective biker group

4:23 Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old

0:15 DA speaks to media about guilty verdict in Ja'Naya Thompson killing

0:40 Parents of Ja'Naya Thompson get news about daughter

0:31 At the scene of a traffic fatality involving a Gulfport police car

2:17 Acting helps seniors improve memory