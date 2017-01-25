Alberto Garcia sentenced to death in capital murder of Ja’Naya Thompson

Circuit Judge Lisa Dodson sentenced Alberto Garcia to death Wednesday in the capital murder death of Ja’Naya Thompson.
Garcia, 31, faced life without parole or the death sentence. Garcia waived his right to a jury and opted for Dodson to pass judgment on his sentence after pleading guilty January 18, 2017 in a Harrison County courtroom.
The 5-year-old was sexually assaulted and hanged in an abandoned mobile home not far from her home at The Palms Apartments off Three Rivers Road in Gulfport.
She was reported missing by her mother about 7:40 p.m. from just outside the sliding-glass door of their apartment on July 16, 2014. A rescue team found her dead in an abandoned trailer off nearby Whitney Drive about 8:15 a.m. the next day.
Her disappearance and the announcement of her death shocked the community. Even people who didn’t know her had helped search. And strangers attended the visitation before her funeral.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments