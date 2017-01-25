Wanted man threatened to harm deputy, sheriff says

A motorist who passed out after driving into a fence woke up and threatened to harm a deputy who responded to the one-vehicle crash, Sheriff Ricky Adam said.
Jacob McMurrin, 29, from Picayune, had been driving under the influence of a substance other than alcohol before his vehicle plowed through someone’s backyard fence Tuesday, Adam said.
A deputy ran a background check at the scene off Mississippi 43 and Firetower Road and learned McMurrin was wanted on a domestic assault warrant in Pearl River County.
McMurrin woke up and got in the deputy’s face, Adam said.
“He threatened to shoot my deputy the next time he sees him and said he would run over him with his car,” Adam said. “He said if he could get a gun, he would shoot him.
“He tried to kick out the windows of the patrol car.”
McMurrin also threatened to vomit and urinate on an American Medical Response ambulance crew that came to offer emergency medical help, Adam said.
McMurrin’s charges include retaliation on a public servant, a felony that carries maximum penalties of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
He also was arrested on charges of malicious mischief, DUI other substance, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having no license or proof of insurance.
McMurrin was booked at the Hancock County jail, where bonds have been set at a total of $7, 900.
