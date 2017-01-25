Gautier police hit dead end in home invasion probe

Gautier police have hit a dead end in their investigation into a December home invasion that resulted in a family pet being shot because the victims are not cooperating with authorities, police Lt. Danny Patrick said.
“You don’t just wander into a house in south Gautier,” Patrick said Tuesday. “This was not a random event. I believe they were targeted. The questions we have, the victims can’t answer or refuse to answer. The investigator tried to get ahold of them and they won’t come in and cooperate.”
Police, however, are continuing to look into the Dec. 14 attack that led to the shooting of the family’s pit bull while it was trying to protect its owner.
So far, Patrick said, they are working on initial allegations that the attack started when a female resident went to get into her car to go to work around 5 a.m. at her home on Soundview Drive.
The victim told police she was about to get into her car when three masked men allegedly jumped her from behind and wrapped a bandanna around her face so she couldn’t see.
The woman told police she struggled with her attackers to try to get into her car and leave, but the suspects pulled her from the car, stole her keys and forced her back into the home.
The woman told police the suspects duct-taped her hands so she couldn’t fight them.
When they got back inside the home, police said, the family’s pit bull heard the commotion and came running down the stairs.
The suspects shot the dog just as the woman’s boyfriend and teenage son woke up to come to see what was happening. The suspects ran after the shooting.
The dog suffered a gunshot wound to the face, but the bullet missed any vital organs, he said. The dog has recovered.
Police believe the suspects possibly knew the victims.
The investigation is continuing, Patrick said, but if investigators continue to receive no new leads and have no cooperation in the investigation, the case could become inactive.
He doesn’t want to see that happen. “We need cooperation,” he said.
To report information, call the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Rewards of up to $1,000 are offered for information leading to an arrest.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
