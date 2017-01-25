Man faces four burglary charges in thefts of Tripletail Coolers

Police have arrested a Kiln man in the thefts of Tripletail Coolers stored at a warehouse in Waveland.
And during a search, they also arrested a felon who had several firearms, Police Chief Dave Allen said.
Frank Henry Taylor, 43, of Kiln Picayune Road in Kiln, was arrested on four counts of commercial burglary on Monday.
Dalane Anthony Prestenbach, of Alyssa Lane, was arrested on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He is prohibited from having firearms because of an aggravated assault conviction, Allen said in a news release.
Investigators had searched Prestenbach’s home as part of the investigation.
The owner of the business had reported more than 100 coolers were stolen from the warehouse in December. The business distributes the coolers to retail stores and sells them online.
Taylor was being held at the Hancock County jail on bonds that total $200,000. Information on Prestenbach’s whereabouts wasn’t immediately available.
Detective Chris Ory said investigators recovered a number of coolers and several firearms found at Prestenbach’s home.
Police were able to identify Taylor because of help from business owner John Michael Alexander and people who came forward with details, Ory said.
He said detectives from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were instrumental in the investigation.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments