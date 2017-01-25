South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Jan. 24, 2017

Jacob McMurrin, 29, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of retaliation against a public servant. He also faces misdemeanor charges of no insurance, reckless driving, DUI other substance, no driver's license, simple domestic violence, malicious mischief and possession of paraphernalia.
Aimy Deaver, 41, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Brendella Fields, 33, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance. She also faces misdemeanor charges of knowing violation of protection orders and trespassing.
Brian Bolling, 40, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of manufacture of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. He is on a hold for Stone County on both charges. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Bryant Hawkins, 30, was surrendered by a private transport company on Jan. 24, 2017, on a charge of armed robbery. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court for failure to appear.
Casey Clark, 29, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an NCIC hit.
Charles Oatis, 32, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of a probation violation for possession with intent to sell a controlled substance and three counts of commercial burglary. He also faces a misdemeanor bench warrant charge.
Eboni Spurlock, 38, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an NCIC hit.
Eric Newsome, 20, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by MDOC on a charge of transfer of a controlled substance.
Eric Troungo, 46, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Jessica Dedeaux, 22, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Jonathan Fountain, 28, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for grand larceny.
Justin Black, 22, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of burglary.
Kacey Gomez, 29, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Karmon King, 40, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by MDOC on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Laura Cooley, 29, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Moss Point Police on a probation violation. She also faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia.
Leslie Hadley, 38, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Michelle Carter, 47, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Narcotics Task Force on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance.
Mitchell Kennedy, 26, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana. He also faces misdemeanor charges of disregard of a traffic device, no driver's license and no proof of liability insurance.
Rico Hua, 20, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Robert Desemar, 51, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, all others.
Russell Adams, 26, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Biloxi Police on charges of contempt of court and burglary of a dwelling.
Stanley Parish, 41, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces misdemeanor charges of trespassing less than larceny, driving with a suspended license and no tag light.
Stephen Bullock, 52, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Stephen Mattox, 32, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Biloxi Police on charges of credit card fraud, grand larceny and possession of a controlled substance. He also was surrendered by a bond company on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, oxymorphine. And he faces a misdemeanor charge on a capias warrant.
Timothy Keyes, 22, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute marijuana.
Comments