Man facing two burglary charges arrested on third at Biloxi home

A man under indictment on a burglary charge and facing a different burglary charge was arrested during the act of a third, Biloxi police Detective Nick Sonnier said.
Police caught Russell Edward Adams burglarizing a home Tuesday after a neighbor called to report seeing a man go into it, Sonnier said.
The neighbor watched as Adams wandered around the neighborhood and then went into a home in the 2200 block of Baywood, Sonnier said.
“He raised a garage door and went in,” he said.
Adams, 26, lives in Biloxi.
Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong set no bond for Adams after Sonnier learned Adams is under indictment on a residential burglary charge. D’Iberville police had arrested Adams Feb. 7 on a charge of burglary of a dwelling and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Also, Adams also was listed as a fugitive for failing to appear in court on a burglary charge in Jackson County, Sonnier said.
This is his eighth time to be incarcerated in Harrison County since Feb. 7, 2012, when he was on probation for a felony malicious mischief conviction from an arrest in 2008.
His previous incarcerations involved arrests on suspicion of driving impaired by a substance other than alcohol, and misdemeanor drug and marijuana charges. He also was jailed twice on a charge of profanity/public drunkenness.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments